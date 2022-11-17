Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Andrew Cittadine Acquires 6,053 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) COO Andrew Cittadine acquired 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $42,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

