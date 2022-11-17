Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) COO Andrew Cittadine Acquires 6,053 Shares of Stock

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) COO Andrew Cittadine acquired 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $42,714. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of MNPR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,093. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNPR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
