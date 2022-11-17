Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 279 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.74, for a total value of $1,422,960.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $370.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

