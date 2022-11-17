Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $466,834.68 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,353,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $291,351.06.

On Monday, October 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $337,203.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $29.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.21 and a 200 day moving average of $415.70.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

