Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Neutral

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.57.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $155.39 on Thursday. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workday by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Workday by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Workday by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.