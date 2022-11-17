MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $190.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $300.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.37.

MDB stock opened at $174.69 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average of $257.85.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $180,745.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,665 shares of company stock valued at $19,034,603. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 833.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,940,000 after purchasing an additional 464,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MongoDB by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,136 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 905.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 312,003 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $113,395,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 289,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 203,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

