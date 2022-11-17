Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $131.80 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $131.80 or 0.00789789 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $75.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.78 or 0.00364197 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00118186 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.08 or 0.00617683 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00228658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00240990 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,201,917 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

