Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.80

Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust plc (LON:MAVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MAVT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 155.50 ($1.83). 10,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 153.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 193 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £45.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,800.00.

In other news, insider Jimmy McCulloch acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £34,400 ($40,423.03).

