Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CFO Sells $42,548.80 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $42,548.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,425.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Model N stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,981. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on MODN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Model N to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

