Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

