Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $403.03

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 403.03 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 523.60 ($6.15). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 523.60 ($6.15), with a volume of 753,892 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 403.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09.

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance.

