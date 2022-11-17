Michael Hsing Sells 5,347 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $2,087,094.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,059,866.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Friday, November 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20.

On Monday, October 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total transaction of $4,083,696.00.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $29.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $375.38. 734,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,961. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.21 and a 200 day moving average of $415.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,035,249,000 after buying an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.70.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

