Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Elisha W. Finney Sells 225 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) Director Elisha W. Finney sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.34, for a total value of $333,976.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,318.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of MTD stock traded down $10.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,385.13. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,222.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,235.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
