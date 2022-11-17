Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$76.44.

Metro Price Performance

TSE:MRU traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 206,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. Metro has a 52 week low of C$60.59 and a 52 week high of C$75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.99.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

