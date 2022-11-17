Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$76.00 at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Metro Price Performance

Shares of MTRAF remained flat at $54.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. Metro has a 52 week low of $47.43 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

