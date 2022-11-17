Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.84 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

