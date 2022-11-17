Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 9th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.1% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 293.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 341,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,922,463. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

