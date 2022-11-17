Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Membership Collective Group Trading Down 18.7 %
NYSE MCG opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
Institutional Trading of Membership Collective Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Membership Collective Group Company Profile
Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Membership Collective Group (MCG)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.