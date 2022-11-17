Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Membership Collective Group to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

NYSE MCG opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The firm has a market cap of $225.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Membership Collective Group has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $243.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.10 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 167.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,088,000 after buying an additional 2,151,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the second quarter valued at $5,839,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 253,617 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

