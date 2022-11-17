Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Trading Up 3.9%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 100,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,912,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.15% and a negative return on equity of 182.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 641.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 313,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

