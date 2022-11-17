McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,277 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $107,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,530,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 127,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,466,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

