Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Short Interest Up 5.3% in October

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 18,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,747. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. Matson has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,438 shares of company stock worth $1,223,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

