Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:MHH opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

