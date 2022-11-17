Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Trading Up 4.6%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.64 and last traded at $138.50. Approximately 20,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 733,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, with a total value of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Masimo by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

