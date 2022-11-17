Maryland Capital Management Sells 16,438 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 299,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,438 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 210,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,992,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

