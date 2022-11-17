Maryland Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Maryland Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.52. 110,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

