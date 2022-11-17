Maryland Capital Management Has $7.04 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,295,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 125,943 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $2.19 on Thursday, reaching $46.58. 2,192,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $191.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.