Maryland Capital Management Has $40.37 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.24.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

