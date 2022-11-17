Maryland Capital Management Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 63,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.31. 602,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,842,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.91%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

