Maryland Capital Management Has $23.81 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,665.0% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.05. 198,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029,307. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

