Maryland Capital Management Buys 4,146 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.14. 307,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,769,131. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

