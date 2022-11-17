Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $42.10. 799,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

