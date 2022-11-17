Marvell Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 37,277 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,229 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.75. 464,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,796,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,822.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

