Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in KLA by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Down 3.9 %

KLAC opened at $370.42 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.84. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

