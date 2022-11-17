Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 150,288 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8,553.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG opened at $129.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.79. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile



Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

