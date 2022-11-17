Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $19,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

