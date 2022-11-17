Martingale Asset Management L P Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,510 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 493,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $222.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

