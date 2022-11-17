Martingale Asset Management L P Has $24.79 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $24,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $166.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.