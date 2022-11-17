Martingale Asset Management L P Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 636,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $14,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,137,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 34,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.62.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

