Martingale Asset Management L P Has $12.84 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134,811 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in American Water Works by 259.0% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 387.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $147.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

