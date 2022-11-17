Martingale Asset Management L P Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 544,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,276,000 after buying an additional 67,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

Shares of TYL opened at $335.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.22 and a 200 day moving average of $353.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

