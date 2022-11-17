Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of Qiagen worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QGEN. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Qiagen from €53.91 ($55.58) to €54.60 ($56.29) in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.3 %

Qiagen Company Profile

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.05.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.