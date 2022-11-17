Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded down $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $349.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

