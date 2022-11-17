Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.04

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Marlin Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Company Profile

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

