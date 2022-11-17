Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 647.9% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.64. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $186.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $237.65.

