Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 361 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $393.18. 65,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

