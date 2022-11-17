Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.3% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.3% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.43. 2,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,960. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $309.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

