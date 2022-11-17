Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.