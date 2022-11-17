Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,097 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 42,406 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 153,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $45.79. 713,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,475,958. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

