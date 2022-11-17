Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Buys 500 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Trust comprises approximately 1.6% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Trust worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.62. 6,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,471. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.87%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

