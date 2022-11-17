Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 2.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 346,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,973,000 after acquiring an additional 125,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.47, for a total transaction of $4,561,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,805 shares in the company, valued at $30,762,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $13.91 on Thursday, hitting $412.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,178. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.20 and a 200 day moving average of $364.90. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

