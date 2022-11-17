Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 2,875 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIOO. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,446,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 145,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 77,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VIOO traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.86. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,656. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $220.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.